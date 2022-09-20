It took 30 seconds for 3 men to steal ATM from liquor store

By Barry Simms

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore police are searching for three men who brazenly stole an ATM from a store Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the thieves walk into a Hampden store and just take the machine.

Security videos show three men at the door of Red Fish Liquors on Falls Road. Two of the men went directly to the store, knocking over and disconnecting an ATM before carrying it out of the store as a third man held open the door.

“I think it’s not surprising. Everything is expensive. People are desperate. They know they can get away with this stuff,” a store employee told the 11 News I-Team.

The thieves removed the ATM in 30 seconds. Baltimore police said the men carried the ATM outside, put it in a vehicle and drove away. No one was injured, and there was no damage to the store as has been seen in past smash-and-grab ATM thefts in the city.

“They probably have been in this store before. I don’t know if they are local. (They) could be coming from anywhere and came into this area because it’s a nice area,” the store employee told 11 News.

The store’s owner declined to comment, but when asked about the theft, he said, “It’s done” and that he hopes police capture the thieves.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.