Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:30 AM

Salinas SWAT team makes arrest after investigation into multiple armed car robberies

<i>KSBW</i><br/>An investigation into multiple carjackings in Salinas concluded with the Salinas police SWAT team making an arrest on September 20.
KSBW
KSBW
An investigation into multiple carjackings in Salinas concluded with the Salinas police SWAT team making an arrest on September 20.

By Josh Copitch

Click here for updates on this story

    Salinas, California (KSBW) — An investigation into multiple carjackings in Salinas concluded with the Salinas police SWAT team making an arrest, Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to armed carjackings on May 31 and July 5. In both cases, multiple people attacked the car owner, stole their personal items, and then stole the car.

Police said an investigation led them to Anthony Astorga, 19, as one of the suspects involved in both car thefts. Astorga was arrested at a residence on Wiren Street by the SWAT team.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Salinas PD at 758-7321. To remain anonymous call their anonymous Tip Line at 775-4222.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content