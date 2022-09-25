‘Vigilant’ neighbor alerts sleeping homeowners after seeing fire at home

By Danica Sauter

Click here for updates on this story

WHITE HOUSE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A little after midnight, early Saturday, crews with the White House Fire Department responded to a back porch on fire.

Officials said a “vigilant” neighbor saw the fire and woke up the homeowners who were inside asleep.

When emergency officials arrived, they determined that the fire had made its way into the attic and into several rooms.

Crews were on the scene for around seven hours and used 60,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

In addition to the White House Fire Department, White House police officers, the White House Community Volunteer Fire Department, Robertson EMS and Rehab 83 all assisted with the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.