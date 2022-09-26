Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 1:02 PM

Paraglider in critical condition following crash

<i>KSL</i><br/>A paraglider was transported by medical helicopter following a crash near Olympus Cove on Sunday.
KSL
KSL
A paraglider was transported by medical helicopter following a crash near Olympus Cove on Sunday.

By Ashley Fredde

Click here for updates on this story

    SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — A paraglider was transported in critical condition following a crash into Grandeur Peak on Sunday.

About 11:25 a.m., Unified Fire Authority received reports of a paragliding crash near the Olympus Cove area. Rescue crews were able to make contact with the person about 12:25 p.m. and determined that they were in critical condition.

The paraglider was hoisted to the parking lot by medical helicopter and transported to the University Hospital.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content