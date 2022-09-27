High School student earns perfect score on AP Calculus AB Exam

By Emily Arnold

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Indiana (WBND-LD) — One student at Penn High School achieved something that no one else has done before.

Felix Zhang is a celebrity in his classroom after becoming the only person in the world to not miss a single point on the ap calculus ab exam.

The College Board administers worldwide AP Calculus exams every year with the point system ranging from 1 to 5, and a 3 or higher considered a passing score.

The test consists of 45 multiple choice and 6 free response questions, with 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the exam.

Denise White has taught different levels of calculus at Penn High School for 30 years now.

While more than half of her class scored a 5, Zhang was shocked to learn that he earned a totally perfect score.

Zhang is a junior at Penn, who says he was surprised to learn of his achievement, something no one else in the world has been able to do.

He attributes his success to his teacher and his parents, who are both math professors at Notre Dame and IU South Bend.

Zhang tells me he is not sure where he will take his talents after graduation, but the offers will definitely start rolling in sooner than later.

