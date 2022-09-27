Man allegedly caught urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family now demanding answers

By WABC Staff

ORANGETOWN, New York (WABC) — A man was arrested for desecrating his ex-wife’s grave and now her family is demanding answers.

The Orangetown Police Department arrested a 68-year-old man for allegedly urinating on his ex-wife’s grave.

Her family called the disgusting act outrageous.

“This is disgraceful to me, my family, and it’s embarrassing,” said Michael Andrew Murphy, the son of deceased woman.

A witness saw the man in the Tappan Reformed Church Cemetery in Tappan, New York.

The man seen in the video has apparently made it a habit of leaving bags of feces at the gravestone which the family of the deceased started to notice back in the spring of this year.

“I can see him walking up to the grave and I can’t, from where I’m standing, I only see the back of him basically, kind of on an angle not 100%, but I can hear the urine hitting the ground,” Murphy said.

It appears to be a long-standing vendetta. The 68-year-old defecation suspect is identified by the family as Dean Eichler, who was briefly married to Lisa Torello back in the 1970’s.

He left when she got pregnant, claiming that the child was not his. DNA testing showed a much different result and his biological daughter was shocked by her father’s actions.

“It’s heartbreaking to have this happen,” Renee Barragan said.

Torello remarried and died five years ago, but has not been allowed to rest in peace.

A neighbor says the suspect lives in this home in Bergenfield and works in the deli section of a major food chain in Tenafly, New Jersey. He and his current wife drive to Tappan in Rockland County, New York to take pictures of the sunrise, but along the way he stops by his ex-wife’s grave to make an unholy deposit.

“We just wanted justice, I could care less about these cameras, I could care less about any of that stuff, we just feel like we want to get justice, that’s it,” Murphy said.

Police later tracked the man to Bergenfield, New Jersey.

