“Please help me find my buddy:” Search underway for man’s best friend of 10 years

By Kari Barrows

MACON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — It was a night like any other for Nick, who’s mostly been on the road for the past year, until he couldn’t find his best friend. Now, a community in Western North Carolina is coming together to help find his beloved dog.

Nick says he was parked at Pines RV Park in Franklin on Sunday, Sept. 11 when the unimaginable happened around 10 p.m.

“I’ve had him for 10 years and he’s never – he’s wandered away a little ways, but he’s not the type just to take off and run,” he said over the phone.

Nick realized his dog Smokey, who’s been his travel partner and best friend for the past 10 years, had gone missing. He says Smokey’s a long-haired, all black dog, slightly smaller than a Border Collie, with a little gray on his muzzle. His tail is described like that of a Collie or Golden Retriever.

Nick got right to work, taking to social media and putting up flyers around Franklin to try and reach as many people as possible so he can bring his dog back home. He hired Epic Animal Recovery to try and track Smokey down. They were able to track his scent for a short area down Highway 64 East, but it was lost after some time.

Although it’s been extremely tough for Nick, he says one thing that’s both encouraged and surprised him has been the overwhelming amount of support from people he’s never even met.

“It’s been mind blowing, very humbling,” he says. “Tons of people are taking time out of their day, getting off work to drive around.”

Originally from Wyoming, Nick recently relocated to Florida, but has been spending the past year traveling through several states in an RV with his Harley motorcycle and Smokey. He says he’s only been through Western North Carolina once before, earlier in 2022, and that he made it a priority to stop by again. He says the support he’s received from community members in Macon County and beyond has been unlike any other he’s experienced.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he says. “I’ve never seen people come together like this anywhere. Where I come from, even other places I’ve lived, people don’t pull together like that.”

Just over two weeks after his beloved dog went missing, the Facebook group Nick created, called “Finding SmokeyDog,” has gathered nearly 400 members, many posting leads, updates and areas they’ve posted flyers at. Nick says people have reached out to him, not only with leads, but also with words of encouragement as well. He says one woman even let him know that she had organized a group of 25 people to go look for Smokey.

“We’ve had so many eyes out looking for him,” he says.

Nick urges anyone who thinks they may see Smokey to take a photo of him, adding that it will help in checking up on leads. He also encourages people to ask their neighbors if they’ve seen any new dogs in the area and to check in with animal shelters or vets when they can.

He’s offering a $2,000 bounty for “information leading to the recovery of Smokey if someone picked him up/ stole him,” adding that tips will remain anonymous, and a $1,000 reward for “anyone with information that leads to the recovery of Smokey if he is found or captured (no foul play).”

nyone who thinks they may have seen or found Smokey can message Nick on Facebook or call his cell phone at 307-299-4604. He says he’s planning to stick around Western North Carolina until Oct. 18.

“This little guy means everything to me,” Nick wrote in a post on Facebook. “We’ve logged thousands of miles together on my Harley and he goes everywhere with me. Please help me find my my buddy!”

Below is the flyer with Smokey’s information:

Lost on 9/11 at Pines RV Park in Franklin, NC. May have been picked up, and could be anywhere. $2000.00 BOUNTY for information leading to the recovery of Smokey if someone picked him up/ stole him. (ALL TIPS WILL REMAIN ANONYMOUS) $1000.00 REWARD for anyone with information that leads to the recovery of Smokey if he is found or captured (no foul play) Message me on Facebook or call my cell: 307-299-4604

DESCRIPTION: Size: Slightly smaller than a Border Collie and a lot more slender -Male -Long Haired, flat coat -All Black (Not a spec of white on him) -Stands approx 18” tall to his shoulders (roughly knee high) -Has some gray on his muzzle. -Tail: Like that of a Collie or Golden Retriever -Loves riding on the back of a Harley

This little guy means everything to me. We’ve logged thousands of miles together on my Harley and he goes everywhere with me. Please help me find my my buddy!

I have a group dedicated to finding him. Follow this link: Finding SmokeyDog

