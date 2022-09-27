Winner winner! Woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize.

Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler.

When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,278,189.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Three $3 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

