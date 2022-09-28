20,000 plus fentanyl pills seized in CT in DEA months-long sting

By Sam Smink

Connecticut (WFSB) — More than 20,000 fentanyl pills, and 15 kilograms of fentanyl powder, have been taken off the streets in Connecticut, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The DEA said the amount of fentanyl it seized could have resulted in 1 million deadly doses.

The seizures were part of a nationwide operation the DEA completed between the months of May and September. It altogether seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills around the country.

Agents warned that the synthetic drug has been getting mixed into every kind of drug including cocaine, meth, heroin and especially fake pills meant to look like pharmaceuticals.

They also said dealers have been targeting younger generations, and it’s important to start having conversations about drugs now.

“Talk to your children about having an exit strategy. If they’re confronted with something or at a party, talk about ways that they can quickly give a response to whomever is trying to get them to try these drugs and they can get out of there safely,” said DEA New England deputy special agent in charge Jon DeLena.

The DEA said two major cartels have been responsible for the product and have networks as far as New England.

This year so far, 84 percent of overdoses in Connecticut involved fentanyl.

