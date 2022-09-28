2023 budget proposal to include additional $1.5 million for Milwaukee County Parks

By Tajma Hall

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee County’s upcoming budget proposal could bring the largest investment to the county parks department since the late 1980s.

Thursday, County Executive David Crowley will officially make his budget address. The 2023 proposal includes a 3.7% increase in funding for Milwaukee County Parks. The first priority for this investment includes increased staffing.

“We had, in the 1980’s equivalent 1,300 full-time staff. We have currently about 250 full-time staff and some seasonal and part-time staff,” said Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks. Seventeen new full-time positions will be proposed in the upcoming budget, along with other needs such as operations for five outdoor pools and two indoor pools. A new children’s garden at Boerner Botanical Gardens is also being prioritized.

“What I tell people about Milwaukee County Parks is we’re unique because we’re urban, suburban, and rural,” he said.

With more than 150 parks and 15,000 acres, Smith says the parks system is vital to the quality of life for residents in the county.

The new investments are expected to increase revenue for the county by more than $1 million as activity returns to pre-pandemic levels.

While this new investment will bring immediate benefits, a long-term funding solution is also on the mind of officials.

“We need more sustainable funding for the long-term because we have a large system,” said Smith.

Crowley agrees, sharing this statement with CBS 58:

“Parks has endured steady staff reductions to its full-time workforce since the 1980s and has increasingly relied more upon seasonal employees to help maintain our parks, trails, and beaches. This budget addresses, in part, some of the most pressing staff needs in the department and ensures we can maintain neighborhood amenities our residents rely on for recreation and stress relief. However, the long-term future of Parks, and Milwaukee County as a whole, hinges on our ability to raise additional revenue and invest those dollars into local priorities like public safety, transit, and parks. This is why we continue to work with leaders in the state capital to identify a solution to our revenue constraints that will allow us to capture revenue generated within our boarders and invest back into community needs.” Similar to transit, the county parks system is a non-mandated service. Money comes from what is left after state-mandated services like health departments, highway departments, and correctional facilities receive funding.

A long-term funding solution for the parks department will help with some deferred maintenance projects and other upkeep of facilities like community centers.

“We’ve seen the numbers continue going up, that people want to utilize their parks,” said Smith.

After Crowley introduces the budget on Thursday, the Milwaukee County Committee on Finance and the County Board will vote on it.

Breakdown of the 2023 budget impact on the parks:

In 2023, the parks budget is increased by approximately 3.7% or $1.5 million. Revenues are also projected to increase by 5.2% or $1.1 million as other areas of the department outside of Golf and Food & Beverage are returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity. Milwaukee County Parks has experienced a steady reduction in the full-time workforce since the 1980s and has increasingly relied more upon seasonal employees to help maintain parks and recreational offerings. In response, this budget includes 17 new full-time positions, many of which are offset by a reduction of funding previously used to hire seasonal staff. Staffing level changes in 2023 include an assistant golf course superintendent funded entirely through an agreement with First Tee of Southeastern Wisconsin for Noyes Park, nine additional parks maintenance workers, playground technician, landscape architect, digital marketing assistance, park unit coordinator, park naturalist, two office assistants, and a receptionist. Full-time positions include health care benefits and pension which are an additional recruiting tools absent in seasonal positions. These positions will increase capacity throughout the department, most notably in operations & trades. The 2023 budget contains funding to operate five summer pools or aquatic facilities and two indoor pools in the winter. Parks will continue to operate as many wading and splash pads as facility functionality and personnel allow. Staffing of summer pools and aquatic facilities are subject to the ability to recruit, train, and retain lifeguards and pool maintenance staff. Boerner Botanical Gardens will offer a Children’s Garden in 2023. Margie’s Garden, a three-acre children’s themed area, opened in mid-2022 as the result of a donation by the family of Margie Kezman in her loving memory. This new amenity will increase attendance and admissions revenue at Boerner Botanical Gardens.

