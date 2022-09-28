By Denise Pridgen

SPINDALE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The U.S. Attorney for Western North Carolina found a fun way to make senior citizens aware of the many scams that are going around these days.

Fraud Bingo: Authorities use game to teach seniors about scams

U.S. Attorney Dena King and Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis visited the senior center in Spindale, using a variation of the game Bingo to give people advice on avoiding scams.

“Talk it over with another trusted adult. Let them vet to see whether or not this is really an investment or an opportunity that you should truly take it vantage of,” King said.

They said, while the game is for fun, the message is serious.

“Here in the South, we are so trusting and we always want to believe in other people, but, unfortunately, there are many people that want to victimize you and that are greedy,” Francis said.

If seniors suspect fraud, they can call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833–FRAUD–11 (833–372–8311).

