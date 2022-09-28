N. Buncombe High student taken into custody after handgun found in vehicle on campus

By Brittany Whitehead

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Law enforcement searched a student’s vehicle parked on campus at North Buncombe High Wednesday, Sept. 28 and found a handgun in the car, school officials said.

According to school principal Kevin Yontz, the student was then taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Yontz sent out a message to all parents and guardians of students Wednesday saying no one was threatened or harmed in any way.

Yontz’s statement also said the matter is under investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, and because it is an open investigation, no further information was yet available.

Yontz’s full statement is below:

“Good afternoon. This is Principal Kevin Yontz. We want to make you aware of a situation on campus today. As part of a law enforcement search of a vehicle on campus, a handgun was discovered in a student’s vehicle. No one was threatened or harmed in any way. Our SRO from the Sheriff’s Office and school administrators were instrumental today in keeping our campus safe by responding quickly and following all safety procedures. We take this very seriously, and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. At this time, the matter remains under investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, and the student is in custody. Because this is an open investigation, we are unable to release any further information. Thank you for your involvement in your child’s education and your partnership with North Buncombe High.”

