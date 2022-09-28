Surveillance video released of last time missing Georgia mom was seen alive

By Jennifer Lifsey

Click here for updates on this story

CLARKESVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of the last moments a missing Athens woman was seen alive.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they recently started receiving information from the various subpoenas executed over a week ago at locations tied to the disappearance of Deborrah Collier, who was recently found dead in Habersham County.

Over the weekend, investigators say they were given information that Amanda Bearden, the victim’s daughter, was at the Family Dollar Store in Clayton, Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 10. An interview of the store clerk on duty on the 10th, in addition to store surveillance footage, revealed that Bearden was not at the store on the 10th of September.

Investigators say they did obtain footage that shows Collier entering the store on Sept. 10 at 2:55 p.m. and remaining there until 3:09 p.m. In the video, the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything. All video footage obtained from the store and surrounding businesses shows that the victim was alone in the van at the time she visited the store.

Investigators were also able to determine that the victim purchased a rain poncho, refillable torch lighter, a 2-roll pack of paper towels, a 7.5×9.5 OBD Tarp, and a reusable tote bag by obtaining a copy of the store receipt and a copy of the video footage from the store security cameras.

Investigators were able to narrow down the time of death from obtaining this new information to a window beginning at 3:09 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 to the discovery of the body on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 12:44 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Cale Garrison at (706) 839-0559 or Investigator George Cason at (706) 839-0560.

CBS46 will continue to monitor developments on this story and provide updates as soon as they become available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.