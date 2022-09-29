KCK woman outraged that disgraced cop Golubski allowed to go home

By Angie Ricono, Cyndi Fahrlander

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — Ophelia Williams has been through a lot. She says she was raped numerous times by a powerful detective in the Kansas City, Kansas, police force. That detective, Roger Golubski, is facing federal charges related to rape and kidnapping but a federal judge allowed Golubski to go home while awaiting trial.

“If it was a Black cop [raping] white women, do you think he would have went home?” asks Ophelia. “Hell no. Hell no.”

Ophelia is now talking about what she says happened to her more than 20 years ago. She told us Golubski came by her home while he was on duty, so she thought he was there for police business, but quickly realized he was not.

“I’m sitting on the couch and the next thing I know, his hands start going up my skirt,” said Williams. “So, I hit it.”

She says it got worse from there.

“I stood up wanting him to leave, but he grabbed me by my hands and threw me on the couch and you know, he did what he did,” said Williams. That was the first of what she says are many sexual attacks.

She’s been haunted by the attacks for years — something even her grandchildren have noticed.

“I was crying when I was telling it to them,” said Williams. “But they say they understand.”

Williams said they told her, “‘Grandma, that’s why you be talking in your sleep.’ I holler and scream sometimes.”

Ophelia is known by her initials, “O.W.” in federal charges that accuse Golubski of numerous rapes inside her home and one attack inside his police vehicle.

She explains why she couldn’t go to police.

“He is the police! He told me, with his gun on my table, that if I told, what he’s going to do. Or what he could have done to me. And nobody would ever find me for a long time,” said Williams. “What do you expect? What am I supposed to do?”

But at one point, she did tell a police officer.

“He wrote stuff down, but I never did hear anything about it,” she says.

More recently, she contacted the prosecutor.

“Dupree’s office,” she said. “I called. Yeah, I called. Some young man said he was writing down what I said, and he was going to pass it along. I never heard anything about it.”

Golubski’s former partner, Terry Zeigler, told KCTV5 news in an interview that he was unaware of the allegations against Golubski.

“There was nothing I ever learned about him that I was, ‘Look oh that’s not good,’ or that ‘I need to report up the chain of command.’”

Williams watched the interview but isn’t buying it.

“Really?” she shakes her head. “Uh, no. They knew what was going on because Zeigler came over to my apartment with him one time. But he sat outside in the car and Golubski come and did what he had to do.”

When federal investigators began an investigation, they did listen to Ophelia and numerous other accusers. Nine people are referenced in a recent court filing. The court documents reveal a pattern of poor, Black women, who say they were powerless against the detective.

Golubski was arrested earlier this month but was released to home confinement, due to his health problems. Golubski is being treated for diabetes, dialysis, and heart problems.

Ophelia Williams has no sympathy.

“What about my health?” she asks. “I have heart problems. I have three stents. I’m a diabetic. I have high blood pressure.”

Williams was at Golubski’s court appearance, and she was stunned to hear the judge point out that Golubski has no official complaints in his record and hasn’t been accused of any recent criminal activity.

“Black people ain’t nobody. Nobody,” said Williams. “That’s the way the judge made me feel when she sent him home.”

But Ophelia now knows she’s not alone in her accusations and investigators are finally paying attention.

She read a KCTV5 article about an accuser who was 13 years old at the time her abuse started. The teenager is now in her 30s and is identified in court documents as “S.K.” She painfully recounted her years of alleged abuse in a recent court deposition as a third-party witness.

“He took every piece of my sanity that I had by putting a dog collar on me and walking me around as if I’m his pet and I’m not a human being,” S.K. said in the deposition.

“I cried when I read her story,” said Williams. “It’s unbelievable.”

So, after experiencing 20 years of fear, rage and anguish, Ophelia Williams finally has hope for justice.

