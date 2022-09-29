Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 8:42 AM

Orlando reporter rescues woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters

By WESH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — WESH 2’s Tony Atkins rescued a woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters early Thursday.

The woman was a nurse on her way to work when her vehicle became stuck in high water on Orange Avenue.

Atkins and the WESH 2 crew had been at this intersection for a while and knew how deep the water was. They noticed the woman was waving and asking for help.

NOTE: It is extremely dangerous to drive through floodwaters and should not be attempted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content