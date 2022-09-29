Skip to Content
Student brings gun to elementary school

By Matt Barcaro

    MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A student brought a gun to a Mechanicsburg Area School District elementary school on Tuesday.

Late in the school day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a gun at Elmwood Academy, according to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy.

“We immediately intervened with the student in question. We, with the help of the Mechanicsburg Police Department, unfortunately, confirmed the possession of a firearm by a student in what we have found to be an isolated incident. We are beyond thankful that no one was harmed and we are not aware at this time of the gun being used to threaten anyone,” Leidy said in a statement on the school district’s website. “Despite that, we can assure you that any student found in possession of a weapon or making threats of violence will face consequences as allowable by both the district and the law. There is no doubt that the presence of such a threat in our schools is chilling. We will continue to cooperate fully with the police to understand the full nature of today’s incident.”

