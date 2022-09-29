Water main breaks popping up in Jackson since pressure has been restored

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Some Jackson residents are facing another disruption to their water because of broken pipes.

Water main breaks have started popping up since the pressure was restored. It’s something city officials said was expected.

Water was gushing down Woodfield Drive this week after a massive water main break that left many people with no water after the pressure dropped. The Jackson Public Works Department said additional breaks are being reported after the week-long water outage.

City leaders said some of the oldest underground pipes can’t hold up to the boost in water flow. It’s another headache for residents facing the water crisis for close to two months.

“I have to go over to someone else’s place to shower,” said Jackson resident Daniel Crowley. “I don’t really trust the water because, you know, can’t drink it, can’t cook with it. It’s just sad.”

Crowley said he can’t believe how long it took for crews to show up and dig up the ground and repair the water main days after he said his mom first reported the problem to the city.

“This was Friday when it started. (Crews are) just now coming out, what on Tuesday? They came out, dug that big hole right there, then it just sprouted up,” Crowley said.

Public Works officials said crews are working to repair a number of breaks across the city to protect overhead storage to minimize a loss of water pressure to homes and businesses. Public Works has a manpower shortage, so the city is bringing in contractors to get the pipes fixed as quickly as possible.

A boil-water advisory was announced Wednesday for 1100 to 1199 Woodfield Drive.

