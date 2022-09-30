Phoenix roofers helping with emergency hurricane relief in Florida

By Angie Koehle

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Workers from Apple Roofing are caravanning across the country to help in Hurricane relief efforts. The Phoenix branch joined other branches nationwide. In all, the company sent 75 workers to do work on homes and businesses hit by the storm.

“The goal is to mitigate the damage so they can get back in,” said Apple Roofing founder, Logan Graff.

The workers will be ‘drying in’ roofs, getting them covered so the elements can’t come through. Emergency tarping is a temporary fix to prevent homes and business from further damage until permanent repairs can be made. Graff said they are also helping distribute supplies like food and water to supplement the work agencies like the American Red Cross and first responders are doing. This is Graff’s fourth time responding to hurricane aftermath.

“Leading up, there’s a sense of the unknown, a little bit of fear. There’s a lot of sadness when you first see these major events. They’re so catastrophic, Graff said.

The company said they will likely be there for several weeks. Phoenix branch manager Kevin Bowland said he will likely make multiple trips to and from Florida until the work is done.

“I’m going to be there for two weeks before I come back. Same with my guys, we’ll come back for a weekend and recharge and get sent back out. If they need me, I’ll go back out and help, then we’ll shift around and change,” Bowland said.

And there will be a lot to do in these weeks to come. Governor Ron DeSantis asked that people not rush back to their homes as crews have to clear debris and restore power. Plus homes need to be inspected for structural damage and other hazards.

