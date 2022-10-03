Police to set up drop-off boxes for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up later this month and Pittsburgh police will be taking part once again.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Pittsburgh police will set up drop off boxes at their headquarters and stations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs.

The DEA says these medications can often be a gateway to addiction and can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or doctor’s supervision.

For more information, visit dea.gov/takebackday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.