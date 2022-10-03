Recreational marijuana in Vermont is officially available for retail purchase

By Stephen Biddix

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — On Oct. 1, marijuana became recreationally legal to purchase at dispensaries throughout the state. So far, only three dispensaries are licensed to sell in the state, but many more are in the licensing process.

Cere’s Collaborative hosted its grand opening on Saturday morning in Burlington.

“I think people have been in good spirits and are looking forward to this as much as we have,” said Russ Todia, the chief operating officer of Ceres Collaborative. “The weather’s been beautiful, so were really excited, we’ve got a line and people are happy to be here.”

While the dispensary did not open until 10 a.m., many were in line for hours before.

“I was here around 8 a.m., and there were some people waiting, so I don’t know how early folks got here, but certainly a few hours before we had opened our doors,” Todia said.

People in the community are excited that they can buy marijuana products knowing they are safe.

“I think it probably encouraged a lot of people just to do away with all the bad stigma about it because, honestly, it helps a lot of people,” said Matt Viscido, a Vergennes resident. “I was in the Navy, I have PTSD, and weed helps me a lot more than alcohol did,” he said.

Cere’s Collaborative’s staff looks forward to what is ahead in the industry and is also excited to serve the community.

“We didn’t know exactly what to expect, but we’re certainly happy that things have gone smooth and we’ve been able to get everyone the product they’re looking for,” Todia said.

