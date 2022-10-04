Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness

By Cody Lee

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals at the facility.

According to the shelter 16 dogs are currently suffering symptoms of a respiratory illness. The dogs are currently on a series of antibiotics.

The shelter said no animals have been euthanized.

Transfers and foster opportunities have also been halted due to the potential risk.

In a social media post Monday evening the pet shelter said:

This comes as the shelter continues to deal with an overfilling facility and staffing issues.

Just last week several employees suddenly resigned and walked off their jobs, alleging poor working conditions at The Animal Foundation.

The next day, the shelter put out an urgent call for adoptions. The Animal Foundation said its capacity was at a critical point. Taking in over 2,000 animals in September alone.

Last Thursday, it reported having 673 animals on its campus and said 370 animals still needed to be placed.

