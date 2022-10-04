First Black-developed micro-community taking shape outside Atlanta

By Chelsea Beimfohr

ATLANTA (WANF) — A new community of micro-homes is starting to take shape in College Park.

Growing up in southwest Atlanta, Booker Washington didn’t think homeownership was attainable for everyone.

“A lot of what was presented to me in southwest Atlanta was you could live in an apartment,” Washington said. “You worked all day and you transitioned from apartment to apartment.”

Now an investor and real estate developer, Washington is the visionary behind South Park Cottages in College Park, billed as the first Black-developed micro-community in the United States.

“I always envisioned this is what we deserved,” Washington said. “This is a multi-million-dollar project that got executed from crowdfunding and that’s probably more impressive than just being a Black minority build is that we used community to build it.”

Situated on three acres, near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the 29 units are under 1,000 square feet and feature a full kitchen, bathroom, and living space. A dog park, vegetable garden, and walking trails also surround the micro-community.

“We want neighbors and connectivity to happen from the start of when you enter your home,” Washington explained.

While the average home price in Atlanta is more than $400,000, units at South Park Cottages sold for about half that price.

“This type of community is in demand,” said Crystal Kimbrough, owner of Kimbrough Law, the closing firm on the deal.

Kimbrough said the selling prices, which ranged from $190K-$230K, were ideal for buyers from all walks of life.

“We have a couple of investors,” she explained. “We’ve got 20-something-year-olds, part of the Gen Z, millennials who have never purchased a home before, and then you have people who are transplants.”

Washington said his vision is to democratize homeownership: Make it accessible and affordable for everyone.

“For us, this is more than just an opportunity to build a home, what we’re giving people now is much more a reason and vision for what’s in store for the future because Techie Homes is just beginning with South Park Cottages,” he added.

South Park Cottages is expected to be complete in time for Christmas. Washington said a similar project is planned in Union City soon after.

