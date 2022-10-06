12-year-old receives heart transplant after collapsing at school

By Brian Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) — A 12-year-old boy’s heart stopped at school. His teachers rushed to resuscitate him.

Max Kotcharvar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School when he collapsed on the floor. His heart had stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.

“It’s a miracle, and every time I see him, I cry,” said Jeannie Brumley, the school’s nurse.

Brumley said she had never been in a situation like this on campus.

“He definitely was gray in the face and around the mouth. No pulse. No respirations,” Brumley said.

She said her training kicked in. They got his pulse back and an ambulance took him to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Doctors diagnosed him with restrictive cardiomyopathy. He needed a new heart.

“We weren’t expecting that at all, and it was pretty rough news to take,” said Max’s mother, Stephanie Kotchavar.

Stephanie Kotchavar said it was a big shock. She said there were miracles along the way. On Sept. 21, she said they received the call.

“We were getting ready to go to bed and then we had to go to the hospital at like 12 o’clock,” said Max Kotcharvar.

Max received his new heart from an organ donor. In about a week, he was up and walking around.

“That I get to play eighth-grade football,” Max Kotcharvar said.

“(I) just expected the worst and it’s been anything but. He’s a miracle,” Stephanie Kotchavar said.

“Whatever comes your way, you just got to take it, just go through it,” Max Kotcharvar said.

The Kotchavars said they were organ donors before, but this has brought new meaning.

Learn more about organ donation: mwtn.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.