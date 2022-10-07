Body cam video shows life-saving actions by officers during retirement home fire

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. HELENS, Oregon (KPTV) — Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the fire at Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. St. Helens police officers arrived to the scene and began helping people out of the building.

Officers can be seen pulling people out through a window in the body cam footage. At one point, an explosion can be heard.

Six of the 31 units in the retirement facility were destroyed by the fire.

Sadly, one resident died. Five other residents were taken to the hospital. A firefighters and an officer also went to the hospital with minor injuries. The body cam footage released Thursday was from the officer who went to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.