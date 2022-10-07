Car falls off bridge onto street, three people dead

By WISN Staff

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee Police Department said officers from District 2 were involved in a chase with a vehicle suspected of drug dealing and reckless driving.

Police say the chase lasted about one minute as the suspected vehicle fled across the 16th Street viaduct. The vehicle, a Toyota Avalon, crossed the center line of the roadway, crashed through a fence and went over the side of the bridge.

Police say it appears that three adult males were in the suspected vehicle, all three died as a result of the crash. Police are still trying to identify the three adult males.

A pedestrian on the sidewalk was also injured by the suspected vehicle as it left the roadway. Police say the pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate.

Witnesses staying at the Potawatomi Casino and Hotel told 12 News reporter Kendall Keys they heard a loud, explosion-like noise. They said they could see the aftermath from the windows of the hotel and described the vehicle.

“It’s mangled, it’s blackish charred, it was burning for like 10 minutes,” said Marvin Lyons.

“Totaled. Completely immersed in fire, just blackened Hulk. You could hear the tires popping,” John Jahn said. “I was just befuddled. What would cause a car to go over a concrete bridge? How did that happen, unless somebody was driving very fast?”

