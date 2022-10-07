Former National Guard member asking for change after experiencing sexual harassment in training

By Krystin Rae

MONTPELIER, Vermont (WNNE) — A former member of the Vermont National Guard is asking for change, claiming she was ostracized after coming forward with sexual assault claims.

Mirra Macy from Brattleboro says she has military in her blood. Both her father and twin brother are Marines, so when it came time for her to enroll in the National Guard when she was 19, she was excited to start her journey as well. However, she said she feels like what she signed up for is not at all what she expected.

She said she experienced sexual harassment while training in Fort Benning in Georgia, and her friends experienced sexual assault and harassment as well. Macy said when she came forward to her victim advocate about the situation, Macy said she was “retaliated” against.

“I got punished for wanting to give my parents updates on my case and was told that if I kept abusing the designated time on Sundays for 15 minutes, but sometimes we got no calls at all, that we were told it would add to my stay and prolong my paperwork,” she said.

Macy said she and two other women were prevented from going outside, from training with others, and were put in a classroom to eat after everyone else after coming forward.

“The food would be brought to us after everyone else was done. when someone would drop it off to us, my drill sergeant would say, “don’t look at them, don’t talk to them, just drop the food off,” she said.

Brenda Siegel, Democratic candidate for Vermont governor, is lifelong friends with Macy’s mother.

They were unsuccessful in bringing Macy home to Vermont after learning about the harassment.

“It was, “If you want Mira to come home, it’s up to the commander, and you can’t talk to him,” that was more of the response,” Siegel said.

Siegel said if she becomes governor, she wants to ensure survivors of sexual assault or harassment while in service can come home.

“We want to make sure that when people are under investigation for sexual assault or for sexual harassment, they are removed, rather than the victim being removed, they are removed, and the victims are protected from further sexual assault and violence while that investigation is taking place. that’s how we keep people safe,” she said.

Siegel said she doesn’t think the state has done enough to keep victims safe.

In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott said he “believes nobody, especially those seeking to serve their nation or state, should have to endure harassment of any kind.”

Scott also said in his statement that he thinks there is “no doubt” more needs to be done and that Vermont has “taken this issue on and is working hard to make the change we all know is needed.”

The Vermont National Guard also issued a statement in response to the allegations: “Soldiers that are at initial entry training are under the command and control of the federal active duty training station they are assigned to. the national guard has fulltime liaisons at basic training stations that provide support for soldiers in training. there are also systems that soldiers can use to connect with their home states.”

