Grandson of ‘Bonanza’ actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus

By Rob Hayes

Click here for updates on this story

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, California (KABC) — The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.

Shawna Landon’s son, 24-year-old Dylan Lupia, was struck and killed by a Los Angeles County Metro bus on Aug. 17 as he was walking in the bike lane of South Palos Verde Boulevard, near the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The driver of that bus, according to Shawna Landon, continued driving, only stopping about a mile and a half later to call in a report that his bus had been vandalized.

“How could you not see that you hit someone? How could you not see that you hit a human being and then just leave him on the side of the road?” said a tearful Shawna Landon. “There’s no possible way he couldn’t see him coming, walking towards him, and to not pull over and stop or call 911 … It’s not humane. It’s unfathomable.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells Eyewitness News it’s investigating and has not ruled out a criminal case, but is still awaiting reports from the coroner’s office.

Metro released a written statement reading in part, “We are continuing to work closely with our law enforcement partners and our internal team to investigate this tragic bus accident and determine exactly what occurred.”

Landon’s attorney Robert Barta said the Metro bus was equipped with nine cameras and a black box, but he is still waiting for access to that evidence.

Barta said there’s also a possible witness.

“There was a passenger on the bus,” Barta said. “We’re hoping that with this coverage by the news media we can track down this passenger on the bus.”

Barta is asking that person or anyone with information about this case to call his law office at 310-479-1454.

In the meantime, Shawna Landon has created a small memorial for her son near the accident scene and visits it weekly.

“He was just a kind and loving soul and he had a family that loved him very, very much,” she said. “Losing a child – it’s unnatural. It’s not supposed to happen, and to have all these unanswered questions on top of it, makes it that much more painful.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.