Veterans’ honor flight returns to airport

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Southwest Iowa veterans got a warm welcome home at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Thursday.

This group was returning from an honor flight trip to Washington, D.C.

The organization flies in veterans from around the country so they can see the war memorials in our nation’s capital.

Honor guard leaders said it’s a key part of helping people heal from their service.

“Our country needs to know that we have a lot of veterans out there that are hurting and need to open up, and one of my biggest commitments is making sure our veterans are not forgotten,” Al Ruby, the president of Kanesville Riders Honor Guard, said.

The honor flight network serves veterans from World War II, the Korean and the Vietnam wars.

