Beer lovers return to Great American Beer Fest for first time after pandemic hiatus

DENVER (KCNC) — Fifteen-point-two million dollars. That’s how much the 40th annual Great American Beer Festival is estimated to bring to Denver’s economy.

It’s also a welcome business boom for the 500 breweries taking part. The event came to a close Saturday night after Colorado’s convention center played host to 40,000 attendees and 2,000 different beers.

“It’s kind of the Shangri-la of beer festivals,” says Robin Wibby with Longmont’s Wibby Brewing.

“I like drinking beer and I love America and this is the greatest beer fest in America,” says local attendee William Nick Brown.

Beer lovers like brown, returning to the Colorado Convention Center for the first time in three years.

“The hugs, the high fives, it’s more genuine, I feel like the hugs are longer,” says Wibby.

Brewers this year are seasoned after weathering COVID’s impact on the business, including lockdowns, price hikes, and capacity restrictions.

“We moved completely outside and even when we were allowed to reopen we didn’t open the inside of our bar,” says Wibby.

Breweries say their customer’s support is the reason they survived the pandemic.

“Everyone came and bought to-go beer much more than we ever anticipated, and it definitely carried us through that entire event,” says Brian Hutchinson with Golden’s Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.

“We just started to kind of interact with each other differently,” says Wibby.

The same spirit now bringing thousands from across the country to Denver.

“It’s amazing, there are so many people, the energy is awesome. Everyone seems excited,” says Brandon Hernandez, who traveled from Texas to attend the festival.

Beer lovers toasting to friends once again, with a beer glass half full.

