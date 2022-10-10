New Orleans City Council approves funding for more lighting and cameras for French Quarter

By Arielle Brumfield

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Security and safety improvements are underway in the French Quarter.

On Thursday, city councilors approved an ordinance to allocate $780,450 to improvements that will include additional lighting, the purchase and installation of security cameras and training for the French Quarter Supplemental Patrol Program through the New Orleans Police Department.

The city said it will use surplus funds it already has and reallocate them to make these improvements.

Ronnie Julian, owner of Napoleon’s Itch on Bourbon Street, told WDSU he is working with a detective to ensure the cameras near his business are functioning.

He says he’s had problems with crime at his business.

“It’ll detour anybody,” Julian said. ” A lot of these cameras actually have red lights to show when they’re actually being used for whatever the city will do for them.”

Chris Ross, a real estate advisor and former security for Cats Meow told WDSU crime has increased over the years, and he feels there is little investment in the French Quarter. He said these improvements are a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s two-fold. I think it’ll have immediate affect on the patrons that’s coming in and make them feel safer,” Ross said.

“It starts the narrative and progression that needs to happen on Bourbon Street and the French Quarter.”

