Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park

By Courtney Allen

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville.

People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety.

Metro Police said they are tracking down strong leads in the case.

It is a shooting that has left moms like Elizabeth Crawford on edge.

She said she doesn’t plan to go to Parkwood Park anytime soon.

“I am going to keep away for the time being,” Crawford said.

Crawford has lived near the park for six years and takes her young daughter there frequently.

“Sometimes I go walking over there,” Crawford said. “Most of the time I take my daughter on a stroll. It is mainly kids and some older people. Some people go down there to work. Some people just go to sit on the park bench.”

Now, she said she is frightened after a couple of her neighbors were killed there over the weekend.

“One, it is scary for me,” Crawford said. “Two, I would never thought it was two brothers.”

Metro Police said Keianthony Newbell, 19 and Quintarius Newbell, 23, brothers who live by the park, were shot and killed there around 7 p.m. Sunday. Police said they believe others were involved, but no one is in custody.

“There are too many kids losing their lives, and young adults,” Crawford said. “They are our future, so we need them.”

This comes after another shooting in North Nashville over the weekend in which a 42-year-old man was shot and killed at a traffic light.

“I think as a community we need to start speaking out and if there is any type of conflict, maybe we need to talk about the issues more, like gun violence,” Crawford said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.