Central Florida chiropractor accused of sexual battery faces new charges, police say

By Bob Hazen

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A local chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching one of his patients is back in jail.

Agostinho Rodrigues was booked into jail Thursday on new charges.

It comes just a week after Orlando police arrested him for an incident at his workplace.

It’s the second time in the past week that Rodrigues has been at the Orange County Jail.

Over the weekend, Orlando police arrested the 62-year-old chiropractor, saying he inappropriately touched an adult woman who was a patient during an appointment at his shared office space on Virginia Drive in Mills 50.

A day later, Rodrigues was able to post $50,000 bond and get out of jail.

Then Thursday, he was arrested again.

OPD has not explained what led to the new charges yet.

A detective did write in the original criminal complaint that he had investigated a very similar case against Rodrigues in July, but the victim in that case was too upset to move forward with the investigation.

Rodrigues is facing new charges, including sexual battery of an adult.

He is being held on no bond for the new case, but that could change after he goes in front of a judge Friday morning.

