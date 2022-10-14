Daly City police arrest suspect in string of home invasion robberies

By KPIX Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DALY CITY (KPIX) — Police in Daly City have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of home invasion robberies that have occurred during the last several months.

Derouen Cheeves, 34, of Richmond, was arrested on Oct. 5 on suspicion of numerous felony crimes, according to the Daly City Police Department.

In recent months, the Daly City and San Francisco police departments were investigating a series of armed home invasion robberies that had occurred along the San Francisco and Daly City border.

In a robbery that occurred on Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Los Olives Avenue in Daly City, an elderly woman had been forced inside her home and choked. The suspect robbed her of a significant amount of money and jewelry, police said.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and another vehicle being used in the robberies, police said.

During a surveillance operation, investigators identified Cheeves as a suspect in a series of home invasion robberies, police said. Police said he is also suspected of committing an armed robbery at a Daly City nail salon in April.

On Oct. 5, Daly City detectives, members of the San Francisco Tactical Unit and robbery detectives executed multiple search warrants, and Cheeves was taken into custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.