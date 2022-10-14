Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street

By Gracyn Gordon

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street.

Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns.

There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately, a lot of trash along the street. Residents said it’s been that way for at least three years.

Councilman Aaron Banks, who represents the area, said it’s a recurring issue.

“The biggest problem is, even after Solid Waste Division goes out and picks up the trash and cleans it up, there are people that come right back up to that street and dump all over again,” Banks said.

Banks believes that installing cameras on the street and fining people who are dumping is the best way to stop residents from dropping off trash.

The body of a teenager was discovered in April inside one of the abandoned houses on Glen Erin Street. Residents 16 WAPT News spoke to said investigators cleared out the area when it was an active crime scene, but there was more trash dumped the next day.

