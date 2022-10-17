Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction

By WLWT Digital Staff

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Students at Dohn Community High School’s south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms.

Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around 8 a.m. at the school’s south campus located at 135 W. Fourth St. in downtown Cincinnati.

Davenport said the former employee, a security guard, wrecked several rooms, toppling desks within the school right as classes were starting for the day.

Davenport said the employee has been reprimanded in the past and was currently on unpaid administrative leave. He said the employee was being brought into the school for a discussion and possible training to learn measures on de-escalation but instead caused destruction.

Davenport said students were entering the building at the time the incident unfolded but didn’t witness what transpired.

School employees called Cincinnati police, who are now investigating the incident.

As a precautionary measure, Davenport said the decision was made to cancel classes to allow the school community to debrief after what had happened.

Classes are slated to resume Tuesday. Davenport said they will talk with students about what happened.

