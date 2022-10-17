Would-be thieves blow up ATM, fail to get any cash

By KABC Staff

PALMDALE, California (KABC) — Someone blew up an ATM in Palmdale but apparently was unable to get any of the cash inside, officials say.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said bomb techs responded to the 5000 block of West Avenue N in Palmdale around 5:30 a.m. Sunday

They discovered a Bank of America machine that had been blown apart by an explosive device, with pieces and debris scattered around the area.

None of the cash inside the machine was accessed, according to the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau.

No description of a suspect was immediately available and no injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

