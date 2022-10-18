Crete priest partners with his dog to engage with parishioners online

By EVELYN MEJIA

Click here for updates on this story

CRETE, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) — When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, churches across the nation had to get creative to serve their congregations in the era of social distancing.

For one Southeast Nebraska priest, that meant enlisting the help of a four-legged friend.

The Rev. Allan Phan of Sacred Heart Church in Crete began speaking to his parishioners through his “Devotions with Daisy” blog on Facebook, where he filmed his reflections with his dog Daisy.

Phan was serving at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Crete when he first began his daily reflections.

He said he enjoyed being able to serve his parishioners through the videos, but he thought his dog could help engage more people.

And it did, as views, likes and comments began to spike.

“I most definitely did not think many people would watch it, let alone enjoy it,” Phan said. “It’s been wild seeing how many people recognize Daisy or will stop and ask, ‘Are you that priest that prays with their dog?’”

During the pandemic, the Rev. Allan Phan of Sacred Heart Church in Crete began speaking to his parishioners through his “Devotions with Daisy” blog on Facebook. The videos have been popular among his congregants.

Diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2019, Phan initially got Daisy to help him during his chemo-radiation treatment.

Phan says his doctors, nurses and nutritionists believed a dog would encourage him to be more active throughout the treatment.

Once he was reassigned to St. James Parish in Crete, Phan took a break from his online reflections as he adjusted, but soon brought them back.

Through the videos, he’s reached several parishioners and their children. He says some try to teach their own dogs how to pray after watching his devotions.

Those reflections have helped him spiritually, as he’s able to think outside the box by using everyday experiences to reach his parishioners.

“Everybody sees just that one take on Facebook, but it takes about seven to 10 tries before she (Daisy) can finally sit still,” Phan says, which is why he tries to incorporate tricks into the videos.

During the pandemic, the Rev. Allan Phan of Sacred Heart Church in Crete began speaking to his parishioners through his “Devotions with Daisy” blog on Facebook. The videos of he and his dog have been popular among congregants.

In the future, he hopes to get Daisy certified to visit nursing homes and hospitals.

“She’s helped me take one step after another to carry my crosses after the Lord,” Phan said. “And that’s what we want with these devotions, to help people carry their crosses, especially in moments where they don’t feel God’s presence.”

To watch Phan and Daisy’s devotions, visit facebook.com/DevotionsWithDaisy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.