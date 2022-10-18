Suspect in custody after stabbing leads to standoff at Phoenix workplace

By AZFamily Digital News Staff

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — A suspect is now in custody after reportedly stabbing someone at a west Phoenix automotive warehouse Monday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. near 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road at a Kem Krest. When officers arrived at the warehouse, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers evacuated the building, and witnesses at the scene told officers that the man had been stabbed inside the warehouse.

Monday evening, warehouse employees told Arizona’s Family that a disgruntled employee stabbed and sliced his manager in the face after he was fired from the job. Police said the manager’s injuries are life-altering. “I can tell you he was stabbed multiple times, sliced multiple times. It’s something that’s going to take multiple surgeries,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky. He is reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital.

According to police, the suspect stayed inside the warehouse for several hours, negotiating with police before officers took him to a nearby hospital for his injuries. When the suspect is released, he will be booked into jail.

Video from the scene showed about a dozen patrol vehicles centered around the side of the business with crime scene tape and a K-9 unit at the scene. Police are still investigating what led up to the argument turned stabbing.

