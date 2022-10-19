Chicago high school wins “World’s Best School” award for work to improve student wellness

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A big congratulations to Curie High School in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

It’s the only school in the U.S. to ever win the “World’s Best School” in an international competition for supporting healthy student lives.

Curie got the award for its innovative use of a behavioral health team, as well as its arts curriculum, to improve students’ lives.

Students celebrated Wednesday morning with a dance and music performance.

As part of the award, the school is getting a $50,000 grant from the nonprofit T4, based in England, to help teachers further improve education at Curie.

