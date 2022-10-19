Family moves out after home shot at several times

By Adam Pinsker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and family are frustrated after their home was shot at five times since August.

Doorbell video caught the latest incident on Oct.16. It showed video of a vehicle pulling up to the 1400 block of North Audubon Drive, moments later several shots were fired into the home.

According to police records, shots were fired into the same home four previous times, on Aug. 9, Aug. 25, Aug. 30 and Sept. 5.

“We’re pretty simple people, we kind of run in a small circle, we are not into anything malicious or anything,” said the homeowner Lance Huffman.

Huffman, his wife and three daughters lived in the home for six years until moving out after the second shooting, which went through the window of one his daughter’s windows.

“My wife or me could have been rocking the baby, right here,” Huffman said.

Even though the shooter’s vehicle was caught on camera there isn’t enough evidence to make an arrest according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, which said in a statement:

“The crux of all criminal investigations comes down to eyewitness testimony and physical evidence, neither of which are readily available in this case. Our gun detectives have worked multiple leads and have interviewed a number of people related to this case. While we have a suspect vehicle, we do not have an eyewitness or physical evidence to link a specific person to these shootings.While I understand the frustration from the Huffman family, we must ensure the proper investigate steps are taken to develop probable cause to make an arrest. Until then, we urge anyone with information on these shootings to contact IMPD East District at 317-327-6200 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.”

Huffman thinks the shooter used a high caliber weapon, because the bullets penetrated through multiple walls, and landed all over the house.

“This has been 5 times, this is horribly emotionally damaging for us, it’s been obviously financially devastating,” Huffman said.

Huffman is still paying mortgage on the home even though its vacant, he doesn’t regret his decision to move out.

“This last one, they would have been pulling three little dead girls out of here on Monday,” Huffman said.

Huffman said he was told by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that they could not place an officer on the street near the home because they did not have enough resources.

