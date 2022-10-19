Liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business

By Kirsten Mitchell

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota (WCCO) — A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.

Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022.

“This property is my baby, that’s how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd,” Dama said.

Now, he’s at odds with the city over a so-called “Ground Flood Transparency” ordinance (Section 36-366) that he feels won’t allow him to secure his business as he desires.

“When I’m hit with robbers three times back to back, and everything through glass windows, asking me to put the glass windows back again because they need the transparency rule to be followed does not really make any sense,” he said.

While the shutters Dama wants to install aren’t allowed, the city has offered him alternative solutions to boost safety, including installing metal gates inside the building, placing decorative metal artwork over the exterior of the windows, installing shatter-resistant laminate over the glass, as well as a number of other options.

A city spokesperson said businesses are also eligible for a facade improvement matching grant from the city of up to $30,000 that can be used for these types of improvements.

Dama hopes the city will reconsider its ordinances not only on his behalf, but also for other businesses who face similar obstacles.

“I totally understand, I totally agree that they want to make the city beautiful … but not at the cost of safety and security of the common people like me,” Dama said.

The city says it will continue to work with the owner to find a solution.

