Meet the New York woman who’s considered one of the fastest in the world to solve a Rubik’s Cube

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Have you ever tried to solve a Rubik’s Cube?

It’s not easy for some people, while others are a whiz at it.

Over the weekend, professor Erno Rubik, the inventor of the Rubik’s Cube, visited a store called Camp in Columbus Circle.

Also there was Dana Yi, one of the world’s top ranked female speedcubers.

She’s from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and lives in New York City.

We spoke with her Wednesday morning about how she got her start and success.

“I was about 9 or 10 years old and I found a cube in my basement. I was always like a problem solving type of person, I always liked doing puzzles. So I was like, ‘I want to learn how to solve this,'” she said. “At the time, YouTube was becoming really popular, so I found some tutorials, learned to solve it, went to a competition and then it’s all downhill or uphill from here, depending how you see it.”

