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Weather

Desert Warmup into the Weekend

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Published 3:44 PM

Winds are much quieter across the Coachella Valley today, and temperatures remain pretty comfortable with highs running close to seasonal norms.

Hopefully you enjoyed a couple cooler days in the 70s because we’ll keep a steady warming trend going through the rest of the week, with highs climbing back into the mid 90s by Friday.

A weak system passing through Thursday won’t bring much moisture, but it will kick up gusty west winds again, especially near the passes and desert slopes. After that moves out, warmer air builds in quickly for the weekend.

Friday and Saturday look to be the hottest days, with many valley spots pushing into the mid to upper 90s.

Cooler weather and our next chance for unsettled conditions return early next week as another storm system approaches the West Coast. Though several days out—our biggest impact from that next system will be increased winds next Monday and Tuesday.

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Katie Boer

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