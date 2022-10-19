Sacramento bans homeless camps within 500 feet of schools by making campuses “critical infrastructure”

By KOVR Staff

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — City council members in Sacramento have voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of any K-12 school.

The vote, which happened Tuesday, adds schools to the city’s list of “critical infrastructure.” The classification means the city does not have to first offer shelter to someone camped near schools before they could be moved.

Councilmembers say the city has been inundated with complaints about children feeling unsafe walking to school.

There have also been reported run-ins with homeless people around campuses.

Other areas on Sacramento’s critical infrastructure list include: hospitals, bridges, fire stations, levees and water sources.

Anyone caught breaking the rules could face a fine of up to $25,000.

