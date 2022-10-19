Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other

By Maddie White

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting.

It is exactly what it sounds like. Professional fighters blast each other with open handed slaps until one person can’t handle it anymore.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously approved slap fighting on Tuesday, meaning they vetted it to make sure they will have oversight of the safety measures and ensure proper rules are in place, including medical personnel on site.

“It’s unique, and to grow the business in Nevada. I think’s fantastic. That’s what we’re here to do. As long as it’s regulated because it looks pretty fierce,” said Stephen Cloobeck, Chair of the commission. “You hear those slaps, it is like palpable and you go, ‘Oh my god.’ I certainly don’t want to be on the receiving end.”

Schiaffo LLC, a company managed by UFC President Dana White, presented this to the commission Tuesday.

“This is something that’s been around now for a number of years,” said a representative of the company. “It’s gone sort of viral on the internet in different ways, not dissimilar from what we’ve done with UFC.”

It will be a professional sporting event modeled after MMA or UFC, and it will feature fighters who have worked in this sector before, according to Cloobeck.

“This is gonna grow combat sports! This is fantastic. This is what we’re here to do. We’re here to grow the business. We’d love to see MMAgrow bigger. We’d like to see a lot more boxing fights here. To have slap fights, I think you’re gonna find that this is gonna grow to be extremely entertaining,” said Cloobeck.

Cloobeck said his administration has made sure that the proper rules and regulations are in place.

It is possible that Nevada could see its first slap fighting match by the end of the year. The goal is to host it at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

