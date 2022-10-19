Tractor-trailer spills corn all over highway after crash

Skip to Content
    STANISLAUS COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A tractor-trailer that lost most of its load of corn has traffic slow on Highway 99 on Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the Mitchell Road offramp between Ceres and Keyes.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but two vehicles – including that tractor-trailer – were involved.

As a result of the crash, the tractor-trailer spilled corn all over the roadway.

Caltrans crews have responded to the scene to clean up the mess.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.

