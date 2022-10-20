Local nonprofit focused on providing clean drinking water

By Web staff

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A local nonprofit is taking action to provide central valley residents with safe drinking water at no cost.

The Kings Water Alliance says the group is currently providing more than 300 rural households with water.

We’re told one of the main contaminants in water sources is nitrate. It comes from chemicals found in most fertilizers, manure, and septic tanks.

It can cause health issues, especially in pregnant women and babies.

If community members are concerned about their well, they can fill out a quick survey on the group’s site.

Kings Water Alliance is funded by facilities and industries that discharge nitrate.

