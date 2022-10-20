PETA calls on Georgia DA to take action after deputy’s 3 dogs die in hot shed

By Rachel Polansky

ROCKDALE CO, Georgia (WANF) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the national animal rights group, is calling on Rockdale County’s district attorney to take action against Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Tolbert.

This comes after our Atlanta News First investigation uncovered Tolbert would not face animal cruelty charges in the deaths of three of his dogs after they were left in a hot shed and died.

“Your story struck a chord with our members and supporters in Georgia and dozens of them contacted us to ask what we can do to ensure that Luke Cage, Storm, and Lala didn’t die in vain,” Daphna Nachminovitch, who works in PETA’s cruelty investigations department, said.

After multiple people sent PETA our report, Nachminovitch said PETA conducted its own investigation and sent this letter to Rockdale County District Attorney Alisha Johnson, urging her to “pursue criminal cruelty-to-animals charges against Eric Tolbert.”

PETA also added an ‘Urgent Alert’ to its homepage.

“You have three dogs who depended on this law enforcement officer for safety and welfare, and they were failed miserably not just by him but now, by the court system, and we want to change that,” Nachminovitch said.

While Johnson has yet to respond to PETA, she told Atlanta News First Investigates in an emailed statement, “My office is aware of this case. Based on pending considerations we are unable to comment at this time.”

In response to PETA’s letter to Johnson, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told Atlanta News First Investigates in an emailed statement, “We have heard your [PETA’s] concerns and we value them. RCSO will continue to take a stand against all crime, no one is above the law.”

