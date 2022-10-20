Vancouver dispensary robbed at gunpoint, deputies say

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Three suspects are still on the run one month after robbing a marijuana dispensary in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the three suspects entered Sticky’s Pot Shop, located at 9411 NE Highway 99, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19. One suspect armed with a handgun began pointing the weapon at employees and demanding “property.”

The suspects then fled from the scene on foot. Clark County deputies say the investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Preston at Ryan.Preston@clark.wa.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.