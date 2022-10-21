Caught on camera: Boy Scout troop rescued from national forest after severe weather

By Vince Rodriguez

CATRON COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — A boy scout troop on a week-long camping trip from El Paso was rescued from the Gila National Forest after severe weather left the troop stranded at their campsite.

The group of 27 was stranded for several days after heavy rains and a rising river prevented them from leaving their campsite.

“It was pretty challenging getting in there,” said Hoist Operator for New Mexico State Police Kurtus Tenorio. “It took us probably double the time it normally would have.”

All members of the boy scout troop were safely rescued and reunited with their families.

